LINKA (LINKA) Hits One Day Volume of $23,567.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $23,567.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINKA has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.92 or 0.03527428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.