LinkEye Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, OKEx, DigiFinex and Huobi. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.02024086 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00087702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00171025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

