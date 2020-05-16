Lisk (LSK) Hits Market Capitalization of $137.52 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00011875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Exrates and ChaoEX. Lisk has a total market cap of $137.52 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,686,958 coins and its circulating supply is 123,632,346 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, ChaoEX, BitBay, Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Exrates, Huobi, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Coinroom, Coinbe, COSS, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Bitbns, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

