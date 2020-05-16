Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $4.63. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 131,733 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$9.20 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $432.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.51, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.