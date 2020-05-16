Lition Price Hits $0.0745 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and Bilaxy. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $109,589.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.02139029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.56 or 0.02534451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00461795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00681977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00071491 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00453980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, IDEX, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.