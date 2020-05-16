Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $130.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,918. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $474.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $959,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

