LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Earnings Results

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 51,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,960. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on LMP Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $77,140.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,882 shares in the company, valued at $33,798,457.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

