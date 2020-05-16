Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.