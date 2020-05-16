Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.