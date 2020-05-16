Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.02 and its 200 day moving average is $387.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

