LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOGC. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

LOGC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 46,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,352. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

