Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

NYSE LOMA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,905. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $475.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

