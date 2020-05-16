Loop Capital Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $17.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.79.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,847,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,456,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,931 shares during the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

