Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) had its price objective raised by Sidoti from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LDL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lydall from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lydall from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LDL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 227,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,970. The company has a market capitalization of $189.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lydall has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34. Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Lydall by 25.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Lydall during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Lydall by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lydall by 21.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lydall by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

