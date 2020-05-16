Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 80,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $81.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Raymond Michael Neff bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,500 shares in the company, valued at $291,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

