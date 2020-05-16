Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.11. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3,411 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 54.37% and a net margin of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.