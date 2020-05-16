Matisse Capital Acquires 37,525 Shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 283.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mexico Fund were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth $13,173,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Mexico Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.82. 23,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,929. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

