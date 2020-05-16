Matisse Capital Acquires 465 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Humana were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 23.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.22. The stock had a trading volume of 960,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $398.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

