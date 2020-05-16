Matisse Capital Acquires 515 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lam Research by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $17.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,784. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

