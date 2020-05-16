Matisse Capital Acquires New Shares in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verastem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Verastem by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $3,006,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verastem stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 4,699,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. Verastem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 545.24% and a negative net margin of 715.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.