Matisse Capital Acquires Shares of 14,254 Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.28% of Korea Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korea Fund by 920.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Korea Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Fund in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korea Fund stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680. Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

