Matisse Capital Acquires Shares of 17,286 The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.06% of The India Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The India Fund by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in The India Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 210,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in The India Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

IFN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 174,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

