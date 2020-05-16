Matisse Capital Acquires Shares of 34,918 Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MHI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.03. 51,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,318. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.