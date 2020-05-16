Matisse Capital Buys New Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

