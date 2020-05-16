Matisse Capital Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Matisse Capital owned 0.41% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,289,000. CWM LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:XMPT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

