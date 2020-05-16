Matisse Capital Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Matisse Capital lessened its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 36.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $42,091.00. Also, insider John E. Denneen purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Insiders have acquired 105,844 shares of company stock worth $1,066,499 over the last ninety days.

Royce Global Value Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 58,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,969. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.