Matisse Capital Invests $409,000 in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 1.92% of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld bought 26,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,303.00. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

