Matisse Capital Makes New $269,000 Investment in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 45,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd alerts:

Shares of FMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 326,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,420. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.