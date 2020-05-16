Matisse Capital Makes New $367,000 Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,744,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDV remained flat at $$15.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,694. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

