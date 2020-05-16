Matisse Capital Purchases 300 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Matisse Capital boosted its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Medifast were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,811,537.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MED traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. 177,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,757. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $148.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

