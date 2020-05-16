Matisse Capital Purchases New Shares in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FEO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,194. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

