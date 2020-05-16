Matisse Capital Purchases New Shares in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 312,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 159,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 92.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 95,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

WIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 29,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

