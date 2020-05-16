Matisse Capital Purchases Shares of 87,436 Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst alerts:

GNT remained flat at $$4.66 on Friday. 127,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.