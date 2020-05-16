Matisse Capital Sells 60 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Matisse Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

MA traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day moving average is $287.15. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

