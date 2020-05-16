Matisse Capital Takes $353,000 Position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.19% of Templeton Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets by 1,821.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 90,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,401. Templeton Emerging Markets has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

