Matisse Capital Takes $465,000 Position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Matisse Capital owned 0.20% of Royce Micro Capital Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 123,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 407,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 85,595 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,690. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

