Matisse Capital Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 1.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 249,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FOF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,054. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

