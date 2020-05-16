Matisse Capital Takes Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 414,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 79,801 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 159,299 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NYSE NTG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 87,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $146.50.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.