Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%.

NYSE:MMX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.61. 226,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,555. The stock has a market cap of $551.78 million and a PE ratio of -76.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

