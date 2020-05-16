Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 144,679 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,679 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Amphenol worth $200,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. 1,625,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.