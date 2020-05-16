Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,684,503 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 5.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $636,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

