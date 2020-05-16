Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $220.23. 429,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

