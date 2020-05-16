Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 115,175 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,175 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Fastenal worth $36,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

FAST traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,406. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

