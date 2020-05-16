Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 16,015 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,340,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up approximately 2.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Baxter International worth $271,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

