Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 8,945 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Hershey worth $74,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $202,552,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hershey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $36,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,891,000 after buying an additional 201,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.38. 2,602,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

