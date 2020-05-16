Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 9,684 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 3.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of S&P Global worth $388,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after buying an additional 104,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $303.14. 1,957,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.68. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.