Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,272. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

