Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $143,287,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,657 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,785 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

