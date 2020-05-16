Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 242.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,040 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.53% of Insperity worth $36,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Insperity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

