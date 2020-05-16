Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $56,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 20.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 17,614,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,585. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $265.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

